Norway's May seafood exports drop one per cent YOY due to lower volume, stronger krone

Continued flow of goods in the Middle East

NSC said the war in the Middle East also left its mark on the flow of goods for salmon and trout in May.

"There are still many challenges related to logistics and reduced tourism in this region," said Chramer. "In May, Norwegian salmon had a volume decline of over 20 per cent to all major markets in the Middle East."

Billion-kroner decline in US

So far this year, Norway has exported seafood worth NOK70.3 billion (US$7.44 billion). This is a decrease of NOK1.7 billion (US$180,000), or two per cent, compared with the same period last year.

NSC said the US is the market that has fallen the most in the first five months of the year. The decrease in the export value is a total of NOK2.4 billion (US$250,000) compared with the same period last year.

"May exports to the US followed the same trend, with a fall in value of NOK363 million (US$38.4 million)," Chramer explained. "This is largely due to a decline in fresh and frozen salmon fillets, which are large and important products from Norway to the USA."