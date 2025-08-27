Dredging of deepwater ports along the Bight of Benin cited as main reason for surges sweeping away Nigeria coastal community

One morning in June, an ocean surge swept through the village of Apakin, one of Lagos' last indigenous coastal communities, washing away fishing boats, nets and graves. It was only the latest event in the settlement of roughly 3,000 people that is losing homes and livelihoods.

Despite pledges of support from Commonwealth leaders, worsening ocean surges have left the centuries-old community feeling powerless, with residents fearing their ancestral land could soon be lost to the sea, according to local chief Abimbola Iyowun.