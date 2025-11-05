Dongara Marine: celebrating 50 years in the Australian shipbuilding industry

Commencing with maintenance and repairs to the substantial Dongara lobster boat fleet, Dongara Marine soon moved into vessel construction and became renowned for its elegant, efficient and very effective fishing, patrol, pilot, SAR, work, leisure and passenger vessels. Those aluminium and FRP craft can be seen working all around Australia and further afield for both private and government owners.

John Fitzhardinge also found time to feature prominently in fishing industry and local government affairs as, among other roles, a long-time Director and Chairman of the highly successful Geraldton Fishermens’ Cooperative and, for many years, as shire president of the region surrounding Dongara. He is a true “godfather” of the Australian maritime industry and of the Dongara area.