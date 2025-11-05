Dongara Marine: celebrating 50 years in the Australian shipbuilding industry

It is a rare event for an Australian shipbuilder, indeed, any shipbuilder, anywhere, to reach half a century in business under the same ownership. However, Dongara Marine passed that important milestone last month. Congratulations!
Established by West Australian lobster fishing legends John and Beth Fitzhardinge Jnr in October 1975 in their delightful home town of Dongara, the company recently moved to much larger and more practical premises in the nearby Geraldton Fishing Boat Harbour. The company remains closely associated with the globally renowned naval architecture firm, Southerly Designs, which was also established by the Fitzhardinge family.
Commencing with maintenance and repairs to the substantial Dongara lobster boat fleet, Dongara Marine soon moved into vessel construction and became renowned for its elegant, efficient and very effective fishing, patrol, pilot, SAR, work, leisure and passenger vessels. Those aluminium and FRP craft can be seen working all around Australia and further afield for both private and government owners.
John Fitzhardinge also found time to feature prominently in fishing industry and local government affairs as, among other roles, a long-time Director and Chairman of the highly successful Geraldton Fishermens’ Cooperative and, for many years, as shire president of the region surrounding Dongara. He is a true “godfather” of the Australian maritime industry and of the Dongara area.
Dongara Marine thus joins a very exclusive club with Austal, Norman R. Wright and Sons, and Stebercraft as probably the best known of Australia’s fifty-year ship and boat building companies. Needless to say, the half-century anniversary was celebrated in fine Dongara style at the company’s new shipyard.
Baird Maritime has been proud to have been associated with Dongara Marine and the Fitzhardinge family since shortly after the company’s establishment.