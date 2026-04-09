Chile's tuna imports up by eight per cent YOY in 2025

Chile imported more than US$156 million worth of tuna in 2025, up 8.1 per cent compared to the previous year and the highest level in the past five years.

According to data from the International Trade Centre, Chile’s total tuna imports increased from US$104 million in 2021 to US$156 million in 2025, representing nearly 50 per cent growth over five years.

This indicates that although Chile is not a very large market, it is maintaining a positive and increasingly stable import trend for tuna products.