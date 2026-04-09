Chile's tuna imports up by eight per cent YOY in 2025

Chile imported more than US$156 million worth of tuna in 2025, up 8.1 per cent compared to the previous year and the highest level in the past five years.
According to data from the International Trade Centre, Chile’s total tuna imports increased from US$104 million in 2021 to US$156 million in 2025, representing nearly 50 per cent growth over five years.
This indicates that although Chile is not a very large market, it is maintaining a positive and increasingly stable import trend for tuna products.
Over the five-year period, import demand has not followed a straight upward trajectory but has fluctuated in cycles.
After a sharp increase in 2022, imports slowed in 2023 before rebounding in 2024–2025. This suggests that Chile’s demand remains relatively resilient and is gradually opening up more opportunities for suppliers outside the region.
Chile’s import landscape in 2025 showed significant changes among suppliers. Thailand remains the largest source, with exports reaching US$63 million, far ahead of others. It is followed by Colombia with nearly US$25 million, Ecuador with US$23.8 million, China with US$23.6 million, and Vietnam with US$15 million.
Notably, import trends differ across suppliers. Exports from Thailand, Colombia, and China to Chile increased in 2025, while those from Ecuador declined sharply and Vietnam also recorded a decrease. This indicates that Chile is restructuring its import sources in a more flexible manner, reducing dependence on a few traditional suppliers.
Chile’s import trends show two key characteristics. First, total import demand continues to grow despite global trade volatility. Second, there is a clear shift towards more flexible sourcing.
Beyond price, Chilean importers are increasingly concerned with stable delivery, appropriate product mix, and responsiveness.
The rise in imports from Colombia alongside a sharp decline from Ecuador suggests that factors such as geography, logistics, and market strategies are playing a growing role in purchasing decisions.
In terms of products, Chile has solid demand for frozen tuna loins and processed/canned tuna. Meanwhile, FAO Globefish reported that global tuna trade in recent years has been increasingly driven by demand for convenient, ready-to-eat products rather than raw materials alone. This trend benefits exporters with strong processing capabilities.