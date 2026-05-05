Vietnam posts 13 per cent YOY jump in January tuna exports in 2026

According to Vietnam Customs data, Vietnam's tuna exports in the first month of 2026 reached over US$75 million, up 13 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.
The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said that, notably, exports increased in most key markets such as Japan, the EU, and Russia, while exports to the United States fell by six per cent—a contrasting development amid ongoing adjustments in US import tariff policies and new compliance requirements under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA), which took effect at the beginning of the year.
Among Vietnam’s top 10 tuna export markets in January 2026, the US remained the largest, with US$24 million, accounting for 32 per cent of total export value. However, this figure represented a six per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2025.
In contrast, exports to several other major markets surged, with Japan up 95 per cent, Germany up 39 per cent, and the Netherlands up 15 per cent. Some markets expanded sharply from a low base, including Egypt (up 129 per cent) and Chile (up 133 per cent).
The export picture in the first month of the year shows that Vietnamese enterprises are increasingly diversifying their export markets. This trend is reflected in rising exports to market blocs such as the EU (up 25%), CPTPP (up 53%), and the Middle East (up 35%).
VASEP said that although the US remains the largest single market, tuna exports to the country are facing significant challenges, which are hampering trade flows.
Specifically, exporters must now comply with the MMPA requirements effective January 1, 2026. Under these rules, fishery products subject to a “negative comparability finding” are banned from import as of that date.
Meanwhile, products not banned but sharing the same country of origin and HTS code with banned items must submit a certificate of admissibility (COA) to demonstrate compliance. These additional documentation requirements and inspections may increase costs and cause delays, particularly during the initial implementation phase.
Secondly, US import tariff policies are evolving rapidly. In February 2026, international media reported that the US entered a period of adjustment regarding “reciprocal/additional tariffs,” following a Supreme Court ruling and a shift to a temporary tariff mechanism under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 for up to 150 days.
Some sources have also mentioned the possibility of a higher general tariff rate, depending on executive decisions. The final tariff levels applied to specific tuna product categories under different HS codes, as well as those applicable to Vietnam, will depend on official announcements and product classifications.
Given this context, VASEP expects exports to the US to remain uneven due to compliance challenges under the MMPA and ongoing tariff uncertainties. The recovery of exports to the US will largely depend on enterprises’ ability to standardise supply chain documentation, review HS/HTS codes, and coordinate closely with importers to address COA requirements when necessary.
If import tariffs or inspections intensify, US importers may adjust sourcing portfolios, exert price pressure, or prolong negotiations, making order flows less stable than before.
Meanwhile, in the EU market, export growth could be sustained if enterprises focus on value-added and canned tuna products while meeting increasingly stringent sustainability and traceability standards, according to VASEP.
Exports to the Middle East and North Africa, including Egypt, still hold significant potential due to strong demand for canned and convenience products. However, businesses must manage payment risks and logistics volatility to maintain momentum.