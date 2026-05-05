Vietnam posts 13 per cent YOY jump in January tuna exports in 2026

Exports to US decline; other markets drive growth

Among Vietnam’s top 10 tuna export markets in January 2026, the US remained the largest, with US$24 million, accounting for 32 per cent of total export value. However, this figure represented a six per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2025.

In contrast, exports to several other major markets surged, with Japan up 95 per cent, Germany up 39 per cent, and the Netherlands up 15 per cent. Some markets expanded sharply from a low base, including Egypt (up 129 per cent) and Chile (up 133 per cent).

The export picture in the first month of the year shows that Vietnamese enterprises are increasingly diversifying their export markets. This trend is reflected in rising exports to market blocs such as the EU (up 25%), CPTPP (up 53%), and the Middle East (up 35%).