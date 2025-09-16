Vietnam asks United States to reconsider seafood export ban

Vietnam has asked the United States to reconsider a decision that could lead to a ban on some Vietnamese seafood exports to the American market starting next year, a potential blow to an economy already hit by US tariffs.

Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on Monday sent a letter to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to ask for the "reconsideration" of an August decision by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which determined that some of Vietnam's fishing methods posed risks to marine mammals, the ministry said in a statement.