VESSEL REVIEW | Yakari II – Compact multi-role fishing boat for Northern French owner

French shipbuilder Alu Acier Service Marine (AASM) recently handed over a new compact fishing vessel to owner Jean-Joseph Delaby of Cayeux-sur-Mer on France’s northern coast. Yakari II was designed by local naval architecture Mer et Design in fulfillment of the owner’s requirement for a boat capable of various fishing methods.

“The owner wanted a boat that can be used for trawling of scallops and prawns; catching lobsters, whelk and cuttlefish via traps; and fishing of sea bass and pollock,” AASM told Baird Maritime. “Mer et Design developed a new hull that would suit the owner’s requirements, and our work yielded a bespoke boat.”