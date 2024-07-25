VESSEL REVIEW | Wave Crest – Versatile seiner/trawler for extended trips off Ireland’s west coast

Barrack Point Enterprises (BPE), a company formed by two Irish fishing families, has taken delivery of a new fishing vessel built by Mooney Boats. The 27.38-metre (89.83-foot) Wave Crest utilises a design by Danish engineering firm Vestværftet and is equipped to perform either pelagic trawling or demersal fishing via trawling and seining, focusing on species such as herring, mackerel, cod, haddock, and hake.

“The project was commissioned in September 2019 with the aim of designing two new vessels to replace our existing boats that were over 20 years old,” BPE told Baird Maritime. “The brief was to design two vessels that could work for periods of the year as pair trawlers but could also work independently for the other parts of the year, thus maximising the quota available to them at different times of the year and in different fisheries.”