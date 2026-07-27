VESSEL REVIEW | Sunbeam – Scottish owner's pelagic trawler with secondary research function

The newer Sunbeam has an LOA of 73 metres (240 feet), a moulded beam of 15.6 metres (51.2 feet), a draught of 7.6 metres (25 feet), a depth of 8.5 metres (28 feet), a deadweight of approximately 2,600, and accommodation for up to 18 crewmembers.

One of the trawler’s unique features is her retractable drop keel, which can lower the echosounders up to three metres (10 feet) below the hull. This then places the echosounders clear of any turbulence while the vessel is underway, thus resulting in more accurate acoustic measurements.

The ability to achieve enhanced acoustic performance makes the trawler ideal for the secondary role of scientific survey. Onboard space is therefore available for a research office and two laboratories, allowing embarked scientists to analyse fish while out at sea.