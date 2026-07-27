VESSEL REVIEW | Sunbeam – Scottish owner's pelagic trawler with secondary research function
Sunbeam Fishing based in Fraserburgh, Scotland, recently welcomed a new mid-water pelagic trawler to its fleet.
Sunbeam was built by Norway’s Myklebust Vertft to a design by Salt Ship Design. Construction of her hull took place at Ba Son Shipyard in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, while final outfitting was undertaken at Myklebust’s facilities in Gursken.
The trawler has since replaced a similarly named vessel that was originally delivered in 1999 and is now operating in Peru.
Fitted with laboratories and survey equipment
The newer Sunbeam has an LOA of 73 metres (240 feet), a moulded beam of 15.6 metres (51.2 feet), a draught of 7.6 metres (25 feet), a depth of 8.5 metres (28 feet), a deadweight of approximately 2,600, and accommodation for up to 18 crewmembers.
One of the trawler’s unique features is her retractable drop keel, which can lower the echosounders up to three metres (10 feet) below the hull. This then places the echosounders clear of any turbulence while the vessel is underway, thus resulting in more accurate acoustic measurements.
The ability to achieve enhanced acoustic performance makes the trawler ideal for the secondary role of scientific survey. Onboard space is therefore available for a research office and two laboratories, allowing embarked scientists to analyse fish while out at sea.
Proven conventional propulsion setup
Power for the vessel is provided by an Anglo Belgian Corporation 8DL36 main engine that produces 5,200 kW (7,000 hp) at 750 rpm. Two auxiliary engines from Yanmar and one from Nogva Motorfabrikk are also fitted.
The propulsion setup also includes a Brunvoll package consisting of a controllable-pitch propeller and gearbox arrangement, a generator, a stern tunnel thruster and a retractable azimuthing thruster, all controlled by a dedicated propulsion and thruster control system.
Heavy-duty deck and catch handling equipment suite
The deck equipment includes Evotec winches and SeaQuest Systems cranes while the fish handling systems are from MMC First Process. Westing meanwhile provided the paint used on the external surfaces.
The interior spaces are kept comfortable with the aid of an HVAC-R system supplied by Aeron. Azcue provided the array of pumps.
Sunbeam was built in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules.