VESSEL REVIEW | San Marco VII – New crabber/trawler to operate in Canada's Gulf of Saint Lawrence

To ensure year-round operation, San Marco VII is fitted with two bottom trawls at the stern, though the vessel can be easily equipped with a pelagic trawl net located forward of amidships. Simard said this layout provides opportunities to trawl during the summer and the autumn with the bottom trawls and in winter with the pelagic trawl in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence under Canada regulation. In the spring, the vessel can continue fishing for snow crab, and that gives the owner the chance to fish during the entire year.

The fishing deck layout is open and offers a clear view from the hydraulic control station located aft of the wheelhouse, from where an operator has a full view of the trawling equipment. The deck can be fitted with a conveyor to carry the fish from the fish boxes to the hold. For crab fishing, the shelterdeck on starboard is removable, while a crab boom, a hauler and a crab table can be easily installed on board.