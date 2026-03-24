VESSEL REVIEW | Rogne – Versatile blue whiting trawler/seiner delivered to Norwegian fishing family

A new pelagic trawler that can also be used for purse seining has been handed over to Norwegian family-owned fishing company Rogne.

The DNV-classed newbuild is also the fourth vessel to bear the name Rogne. She was designed by Karstensens Skibsværft of Denmark, which was also responsible for her final outfitting, while construction of her hull took place at the Gdansk facilities of Karstensens Shipyard Poland.

As with other vessels in her owner’s fleet, Rogne will be used primarily to trawl for blue whiting west of Ireland, though it is also configured for catching herring and mackerel via purse seining.