VESSEL REVIEW | Quantus – New pelagic trawler to be deployed in North Atlantic off Scotland

Norse Shipyard in Turkey has handed over a new trawler to Scotland-based fishing company Quantus.

The newbuild, which is also named Quantus, was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design.

The owner’s main focus during the design process has been to develop an efficient, modern pelagic trawler with low emissions, a safe work platform, and high fish quality to enable skippers Ian, Mark and Stuart Buchan and their crew to catch their quota as efficiently and safely as possible.

“It stands out with its advanced fishing and processing systems, optimised hull form for efficiency, and sustainable operational capabilities,” Aysu Hilal Girgin, Business Development Engineer at Norse Shipyard, told Baird Maritime. “The vessel was developed in close collaboration with industry experts, skippers, and crew to ensure it meets the demanding conditions of North Atlantic fisheries.”