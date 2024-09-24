VESSEL REVIEW | Le Canot – French owner welcomes new scallop trawler to fleet

The custom-built Le Canot (“The Canoe”) has a length of 11.9 metres (39 feet), a beam of five metres (16 feet), a gross tonnage of 18, a total installed power of 184 kW (247 hp), and a hybrid design consisting of a monohull bow combined with a catamaran stern for stability. This design was developed by Plastimer’s founders and directors, husband and wife Jean-Bernard and Monique Furstenberger, in close cooperation with L'Écume owner and boat skipper Nicolas Erhel.

Le Canot is the third vessel to be acquired by the company, and it was designed to have a long service life to ensure it can also be handed over later to future generations, beginning with Erhel's own son and nephews. Construction of the vessel lasted 17 months.