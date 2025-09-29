Knester
Trawling

VESSEL REVIEW | Knester – New Norwegian seiner/trawler to be deployed off Ireland’s west coast

Norwegian fishing company Knester has taken delivery of a new combination trawler and purse seiner built by Karstensens Skibsværft of Denmark.

The vessel, which is named Knester, replaces a 2007-built vessel in the owner's fleet. Construction of the hull took place at Karstensens Shipyard Poland and final outfitting was undertaken in Denmark.

Karstensens said the design work was undertaken in close collaboration with the owners, who had requested innovative solutions and emphasised optimising working conditions, safety and comfort for the crew.

Versatile propulsion setup and comprehensive deck equipment suite

Knester measures 75.2 by 15.6 metres (247 by 51.2 feet) and is powered by a hybrid arrangement that includes a Bergen B33:45L9P 5,400kW (7,200hp) main engine, a Marelli 3,200kW shaft generator, Caterpillar C32 940kWe and C18 565kWe auxiliary engines, and Brunvoll 1,400kW and 950kW side thrusters. Kongsberg meanwhile supplied the rudder and the steering system.

The Bergen main engine drives a Brunvoll Volda 4,200mm propeller and gear arrangement. Operating in diesel-mechanical mode will deliver a speed of 17.2 knots while diesel-electric mode will yield a speed of 11 knots.

The hull is made of steel with a main deck and a shelter deck as well as stern and boat decks with deckhouses. The wheelhouse, the funnel, and the fore and aft masts are aluminium.

The hull is built on a round frame with a transom and an almost vertical bow with the bulb above and below the waterline. The stern is meanwhile constructed with a kink line/bulb stem and skeg.

The key equipment includes a full selection of Karmøy winches and fish pumps, Storm cranes, a Markussens trawl block, a Cflow vacuum system, and RSW tanks from PTG FrioNordica. The pumps, winches and cranes are connected to a complete drive system with a total of 10 power packs.

Laid out for improved comfort during extended-duration sailings

The RSW tanks are kept in one of six watertight compartments below the main deck, though access to the tanks is possible from the shelter deck via hatches located amidships.

The other onboard facilities include stores, a machine shop, 13 crew cabins (including four cabins for the skipper and the other senior crew) all with en suite toilets, a hospital, laundry areas, a day room, a mess, a galley with provisions space, an exercise room, a cinema, a coffee bar, changing rooms, and an oil storage room with a shared toilet.

Design work on the interior spaces was provided by Maritime Montering, which also supplied some of the onboard furniture.

Karstensens said that by placing the interior as far away as possible from the propeller and other noise sources, the noise level in the vast majority of cabins is kept below 55 dB(A) when the propulsion is operating at 80 per cent MCR. A number of noise insulation features are fitted, thus further reducing the impact of outside noise on the interior spaces.

The interiors also feature Bohamet windows, Wynn wipers, Momec doors, and an LF Ventilation AC. The external lighting arrangement includes LED navigation lights from Den Haan and Polarlight searchlights.

The wheelhouse provides 360 degrees of visibility as well as four NorSap crew seats. The electronics suite includes radars, sonars, GPS and echosounders from Furuno, Hatteland displays, a Scantechnic switchboard, Sailor VHF radios, a Simrad autopilot, Marport and Mobrey monitoring systems, a Consilium fire alarm, MaxSea and Olex plotters, an intercom and CCTV cameras from SunnCom, and a DEIF power management system.

Should evacuation become necessary, the crew have access to two 16-person liferafts from Viking Life-Saving Equipment. Viking also supplied a fast boat for use in MOB rescues. This is launched and recovered using a dedicated davit.

The DNV-classed Knester will be operated off Ireland’s west coast, where it will primarily trawl for blue whiting. When purse seining, the vessel will focus on mackerel and herring.

SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Seiner/Trawler
Classification: DNV +1A E0 Ice-C TMON BIS, Fishing Vessel
Flag: Norway
Owner: Knester, Norway
Designer: Karstensens Skibsværft, Denmark
Builder: Karstensens Skibsværft, Denmark; Karstensens Shipyard Poland
Hull construction material: Steel
Superstructure construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 75.2 metres (247 feet)
Length bp: 70 metres (230 feet)
Beam: 15.6 metres (51.2 feet)
Draught: 8.5 metres (28 feet)
Depth: 9.2 metres (30 feet)
Gross tonnage: 2999
Main engine: Bergen B33:45L9P, 5,400 kW (7,200 hp)
Gearbox: Brunvoll Volda
Propulsion: Brunvoll Volda propeller
Auxiliary engines: Caterpillar C32, 940 kWe; Caterpillar C18, 565 kWe
Generator: Marelli, 3,200 kW
Side thrusters: Brunvoll, 1,400 kW; Brunvoll, 950 kW
Steering system: Kongsberg
Rudder: Kongsberg
Maximum speed: 17.2 knots
Cruising speed: 11 knots
Hydraulic equipment: Desmi pumps; Allweiler pumps
Displays: Hatteland; Tecdis
Radars: Furuno
Depth sounders: Furuno
Radios: Sailor VHF; Furuno VHF
Sonars: Furuno
Satcom: Iridium; Starlink
Autopilot: Simrad
GPS: Furuno
Plotters: MaxSea; Olex
Audio system: Sunncom intercom
Monitoring systems: Marport; Mobrey; Consilium
Cameras: Sunncom CCTV
Other electronics: Scantechnic switchboard; DEIF power management system
Winches: Karmoy
Cranes: Storm
Anchor: HHP
Other deck equipment: Markussens trawl block
Fishing equipment: Karmoy pumps; Cflow vacuum system
Refrigeration equipment: PTG FrioNordica RSW tanks
Other equipment installed: 2 x Atlas Copco air compressors; Wynn wipers; Kelvion box coolers; Blokland box coolers; HL Skjong pressure washer
Paints: PPG Sigma
Windows: Bohamet
Seating: NorSap
External lighting/Searchlights: Den Haan; Polarlight; Luminell
Interior designer: Maritime Montering
Interior fitout: Laundry areas; Jets toilets; Momec doors; LF Ventilation AC
Liferafts: 2 x Viking Life-Saving Equipment
Rescue boat: Viking Life-Saving Equipment
Type of fuel: Diesel
Fuel capacity: 595 cubic metres (21,000 cubic feet)
Freshwater capacity: 65 cubic metres (2,300 cubic feet)
Accommodation: Cabins; hospital; day room; mess; galley; exercise room; cinema; coffee bar
Crew: 13
Operational area: Western Ireland
