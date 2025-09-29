VESSEL REVIEW | Knester – New Norwegian seiner/trawler to be deployed off Ireland’s west coast

Norwegian fishing company Knester has taken delivery of a new combination trawler and purse seiner built by Karstensens Skibsværft of Denmark.

The vessel, which is named Knester, replaces a 2007-built vessel in the owner's fleet. Construction of the hull took place at Karstensens Shipyard Poland and final outfitting was undertaken in Denmark.

Karstensens said the design work was undertaken in close collaboration with the owners, who had requested innovative solutions and emphasised optimising working conditions, safety and comfort for the crew.