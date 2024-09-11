VESSEL REVIEW | Jan Maria – Nordbank Hochseefischerei’s newest trawler to operate in Far North Atlantic

Jan Maria was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk in compliance with DNV class rules. The trawler is the latest in a succession of P&P-owned vessels to bear the name, and this includes the first fishing vessel that the company acquired in the early 1950s.

The trawler has an LOA of 88.1 metres (289 feet), a beam of 18.3 metres (60 feet), a depth of 6.75 metres (22.1 feet), and accommodation for a 43-strong crew. Power is provided by a 7,000kW (9,000hp) main engine driving a 4,300mm controllable-pitch propeller to deliver a speed of 15 knots and to enable safe operation even in icy Arctic waters.

Also fitted are two Yanmar 6EY22ALW diesel generators, a Scania DI09M 100kW emergency generator, and Brunvoll side thrusters.