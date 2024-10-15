VESSEL REVIEW | Inuksuk II – Arctic-capable shrimp trawler for Canadian Inuit fishing company

Baffin Fisheries said Inuksuk II is one of the largest Canadian-owned fishing vessels with an LOA of 79.85 metres (262 feet), a moulded beam of 18 metres (59 feet), a depth of 7.95 metres (26.1 feet), and a gross tonnage of 5,400. The vessel is designed for polar and North Atlantic waters including NEAFAC, NAFO and ICES regulatory areas, and its initial deployment will be in the Eastern Arctic, harvesting shrimp and Greenland halibut (turbot).

The design work that went into the vessel took key factors into consideration such as a safe onboard working environment, comfortable crew accommodation, and a long service life.