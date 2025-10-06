VESSEL REVIEW | Halcyon – Scotland's West Coast Sea Products places new scallop trawler and transporter into service

Scottish fishing company West Coast Sea Products (WCSP) recently took delivery of a new scallop trawler built by Parkol Marine Engineering.

The Bureau Veritas-classed Halcyon is a steel-hulled vessel with a round bilge, a transom stern, a bulbous bow, and a soft nose stem. She is rigged for scallop dredge fishing, with dredge tipping doors and catch handling conveyors for a maximum of 18 dredges on either side, though the present configuration has only 17 dredgers on either side.

The trawler will transport the scallops to any suitable port, and the catch will eventually be brought to WCSP’s factory in Kirkcudbright for processing. The vessel may also land catch directly at Kirkcudbright, and this is made possible by fore and aft trim tanks that allow the draught to be further reduced to ensure safe navigation to and from the town’s harbour.