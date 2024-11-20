VESSEL REVIEW | First boat in new shrimp trawler series designed for tropical waters

The vessel was designed to be easy to operate and with minimal maintenance requirements. It also has low fuel consumption levels, thus resulting in lower fuel costs and reduced emissions. The design is flexible enough to allow the vessel to conduct a range of different fishing methods in addition to shrimp trawling.

The vessel has an LOA of 26.45 metres (86.78 feet), a moulded beam of seven metres (23 feet), a draught of 3.45 metres (11.3 feet), and a gross tonnage of approximately 149. The fishing equipment consists of a shrimp trawl winch with two trawl drums and one net drum while the propulsion arrangement includes a 447kW (600hp) main engine that drives a 2,300mm fixed-pitch propeller to deliver a service speed of nine knots.