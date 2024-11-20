VESSEL REVIEW | First boat in new shrimp trawler series designed for tropical waters
Albwardy Damen in the UAE has completed construction of the first vessel in a new series of twin-rig shrimp trawlers designed primarily for operation in tropical environments.
The vessel was designed to be easy to operate and with minimal maintenance requirements. It also has low fuel consumption levels, thus resulting in lower fuel costs and reduced emissions. The design is flexible enough to allow the vessel to conduct a range of different fishing methods in addition to shrimp trawling.
The vessel has an LOA of 26.45 metres (86.78 feet), a moulded beam of seven metres (23 feet), a draught of 3.45 metres (11.3 feet), and a gross tonnage of approximately 149. The fishing equipment consists of a shrimp trawl winch with two trawl drums and one net drum while the propulsion arrangement includes a 447kW (600hp) main engine that drives a 2,300mm fixed-pitch propeller to deliver a service speed of nine knots.
Design emphasis on fuel efficiency
The development of the new shrimp trawler was undertaken in response to growing market interest in fuel-efficient vessels. The solution entailed combining a high-pull vessel with a larger propeller diameter and a high catch nozzle. A streamlined balance rudder and a skeg are added to reduce fuel consumption even further.
Compared to similar vessels currently operating in the market, the new shrimp trawler demonstrated fuel savings of between 20 and 25 per cent during trials, representing a significant reduction in operating costs.
As well as having a positive impact on the vessel’s OPEX, the fuel efficiency also means a considerable reduction in emissions. This ensures the trawler’s suitability for continued use amid growing demand for more sustainable operations.
The trawler also boasts modern freezing and storage facilities to ensure freshness of catch even during long transits. There is a 500kg horizontal plate freezer and an 88-cubic-metre (3,100-cubic-foot) fish hold for storing catch in boxes at –20 degrees Celsius.
Onboard layout promising enhanced comfort and more streamlined logistics
The vessel is noticeably different from its predecessors in that the engine room has been placed aft of the fish hold, thus shortening the propulsion line without the shaft having to pass underneath the hold. The fish hold itself is located below the deckhouse with a positive influence on the trim of the vessel in different loading conditions.
Processing and freezing of the shrimps will take place on the aft side of the deckhouse, directly above the entrance of the fish hold. This arrangement was selected to ensure better logistics compared to existing vessels where the plate freezer is located on the aft side of the working deck.
The accommodation includes spaces with modern furniture and components to allow crews to live in relative comfort during the weeks they will spend out at sea on each fishing trip. There are two officer’s cabins accessible through the wheelhouse and cabins for the 11 other crewmembers accessible from the main deck. A mess with an adjacent galley and a sanitary space are also available.
The wheelhouse electronics consist of VHF and MH/HF radios, an AIS, an EPIRB, a radar, an intercom, and a fish finder. Power for these and the other onboard systems is supplied by a 60ekW generator