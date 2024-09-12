VESSEL REVIEW | Eternal Promise – Scotland's Whitelink Seafoods welcomes new scalloper to coastal fleet

An optimised hull coupled with reliable propulsion

During the early design phase, a case study of three different hull forms was conducted. The first hull form was the hull form of the previous vessel, which was tested in order to establish a benchmark for hull resistance. The second and third hull forms featured the same main body, but with different variations of the bulbous bow to help identify the best shape to reduce overall resistance.

The results from the study indicated a reduction in hull resistance at the two test speeds of eight and 10 knots for both variants, but with one showing a slight improvement over the other due to the bulbous bow wave interaction with the hull. Given the increased hull size and displacement for the new vessel, this was deemed to be a success.