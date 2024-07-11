VESSEL REVIEW | Christina S – Herring and mackerel trawler built for Scottish waters

Below the main deck, the hull is subdivided into a forepeak, a sonar room, a thruster room, an insulated RSW tank section, an engine room with ventilation equipment, and an aft peak. All belowdeck compartments are watertight. The forecastle deck meanwhile has an enclosed area for the winches and a roll reduction tank.

The accommodation spaces include a selection of one- and two-person cabins, laundry rooms, a mess, a common toilet, a cinema, a day room, a hospital, a trawl workshop/store, a provision room, a gym, a coffee bar, and a compartment for storing rescue equipment. The crew cabins all come with en suite toilet/shower facilities. Work on the interior spaces was undertaken by Maritime Montering while Ekornes supplied the furniture.