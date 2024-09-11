VESSEL REVIEW | Berlin – Large shrimp and whitefish trawler delivered to Germany’s Deutsche Fischfang Union

The design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in compliance with DNV class rules, was developed to meet the latest demands for fish health management, efficiency, and environmentally friendly operations.

Vard claims that, with a high focus on quality of catch, safety of crew, and sustainable operations, the vessel has the most efficient technology to bring catch ashore with minimum environmental footprint. To ensure the high quality of the fish, all the catch will be processed on board, packed, and stored in freezers or refrigerators, and the biomass is stored in specialised ensilage tanks, before unloading in port.