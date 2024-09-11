VESSEL REVIEW | Berlin – Large shrimp and whitefish trawler delivered to Germany’s Deutsche Fischfang Union
German fishing company Deutsche Fischfang-Union (DFFU) recently took delivery of Berlin, a new factory trawler built by Norwegian shipyard Vard and developed in close cooperation with DFFU.
The design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in compliance with DNV class rules, was developed to meet the latest demands for fish health management, efficiency, and environmentally friendly operations.
Vard claims that, with a high focus on quality of catch, safety of crew, and sustainable operations, the vessel has the most efficient technology to bring catch ashore with minimum environmental footprint. To ensure the high quality of the fish, all the catch will be processed on board, packed, and stored in freezers or refrigerators, and the biomass is stored in specialised ensilage tanks, before unloading in port.
Arranged for triple trawling, the vessel has an LOA of 84 metres (280 feet), a moulded beam of 16.7 metres (54.8 feet), a maximum draught of 6.85 metres (22.5 feet), and a gross tonnage of 4,336. A live fish tank with a total cargo capacity of approximately 2,200 cubic metres (78,000 cubic feet) is spread across two decks.
Power is provided by a Bergen B33:45L9 5,400kW (7,200hp) main engine that drives a 4,000m propeller. The main engine is capable of optimising fuel economy thanks to adjustable speeds and variable valve timing (VVT), which ensures improved fuel efficiency under various load conditions.
Enhanced automation for more efficient processing and product handling
The propulsion setup also includes a 2,500kW shaft generator, a Caterpillar 3512C 1,785kW generator, a Scania DI16M auxiliary engine, and a Corvus Energy 316kWh battery pack. A Hydroniq Coolers seawater cooling system and an Ulmatec Pyro boiler with heat recovery are also fitted.
The fish factory equipment supplied by Optimar is optimised for processing shrimp as well as whitefish. These include a bleeding tank, autofreezers, and an automated handling system. The other factory equipment includes Velfag heading machines, Breivik filleting machines, and a Marel portioning machine. There are also a Sepamatic mincing system, grading equipment from Slippurinn and Style, Carsoe cookers, a Teknotherm freezer, IQF facilities for shrimp, and ensilage tanks.
The factory has rated daily processing capacities of 30 tonnes for shrimp and 60 tonnes for whitefish. Also, the high level of automation means products can be transported between the freezers and the cold storage spaces without human intervention.
Vard Electro fitted the vessel with an electronics package, encompassing advanced and highly intuitive bridge, power, and automation solutions. With the aid of these systems, the crew are provided with a full performance overview, thus allowing them to easily manage their operations with the aim of power optimisation for reduced emissions.
Comfortable liveaboard spaces for extended-duration fishing trips
The trawler is also equipped with Markussens trawl blocks, a Fossen anchor, and Seaonics cranes and winches specially designed for safe and efficient deck handling in harsh conditions. The trawl winches have high dynamic performance enabling optimum conditions for the trawl in all conditions. During shooting or paying out wire all winches regenerate power back to the SeaQ energy storage system, thus reducing the power consumption in operation.
Vard Interiors meanwhile delivered modern interior solutions and a green HVAC R-system with the aim of creating a comfortable living and working environment on board. The accommodation spaces for the 34-strong crew include cabins, lounges, and a conference room. The acoustics and lighting on board have also been laid out in a manner that helps enhance the crew’s well-being.
The safety equipment consists of a Survitec firefighting system and lifeboats from Viking Norsafe. The interior fitout meanwhile also includes Jets toilets.
Paint for the exterior surfaces was provided by International and Akzo Nobel.
Construction of Berlin’s hull took place at Vard Braila in Romania, while completion was undertaken at Vard's facilities in Brattvaag, Norway.