VESSEL REVIEW | Antarctic – UK's Fiskebas Fishing adds midwater trawler to North Sea fleet

The DNV-classed trawler measures 69.6 metres (228 feet) long by 15.2 metres (49.9 feet) wide and has accommodation for up to 14 people. Eleven RSW tanks have a combined capacity of 2,000 cubic metres (71,000 cubic feet). Zamakona said the construction emphasised ensuring the efficiency of water circulation within the RSW tanks as well as the reliability of the full suite of trawling and fish handling systems.

“The vessel is large and advanced, yet there are larger vessels in the same segment,” designer Skipsteknisk told Baird Maritime. “This vessel is equipped with the same level of equipment as those larger ships. It is always exciting to first start getting space for all the equipment and then adapt it to function optimally with everything else on board the vessel.”