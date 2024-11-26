The Seafarers’ Charity funds new research to improve fishing vessel stability
The Seafarers’ Charity (TSC) has funded new research on the safety and stability of fishing vessels in collaboration with the Wolfson Unit and Southampton Marine and Maritime Institute in the UK.
TSC believes that the findings from the research will contribute to an updated UK Code of Practice for Small Fishing Vessels and, ultimately, help reduce the number of lives lost.
Small fishing vessels undertake low-impact, sustainable fishing activities, but are also the most vulnerable to accidents at sea due to their size relative to the sea state, and are the most likely to capsize due to insufficient stability.
In 2023, TSC and Southampton Marine and Maritime Institute (SMMI) began funding a two-phase collaborative project on small vessel stability by the Wolfson Unit, a commercial marine technology consultancy within the University of Southampton, and the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations (NFFO).
Through tests at Southampton University’s 138-metre Boldrewood Towing Tank, the project has investigated various provisions of the code of practice, including minimum freeboard, water freeing arrangements, bulwark height, and conditional certification. The research has been completed with a model-scale double-chine monohull as well as a model-scale hard-chine catamaran.
Recommendations include guidance for minimum freeboard, water freeing arrangements and minimum bulwark height.
"This research was crucial for our industry to tackle the complex issue of vessel stability thoughtfully and effectively," said Charles Blyth, Safety and Risk Officer at NFFO. "Now that the research is complete, we urge the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to incorporate our findings and recommendations into future updates of the Code of Practice for Small Fishing Vessels. We believe these changes will enhance safety, improve vessel stability, and foster a better relationship between vessel owners and regulators and we look forward to seeing positive changes that prioritise safety and support our fishing communities."