Norebo Group's newest trawler begins undergoing sea trials

The Severneya Verf division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has begun conducting sea trials of a new freezer trawler ordered by local seafood company the Norebo Group.
Kapitan Geller is the second of six Project 170701 freezer trawlers to be ordered by Norebo from Severnaya Verf.
The vessel has a steel hull, a length of 81.6 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a displacement of 5,500 tonnes, a hold capacity of nearly 1,500 tonnes of assorted fish products including fish meal and canned fish, and space for 80 crewmembers and fish processing personnel.
A 6,200kW main engine will propel the vessel to speeds of up to 15.5 knots. The special capsule-like shape of the bow increases the working space on the vessel, improves seaworthiness, reduces the impact of waves, and helps minimise icing on the hull, which then significantly enhances crew comfort even under extreme weather conditions.
The vessel will be equipped for both bottom and pelagic trawling while the onboard factory will have a rated fish processing capacity of up to 150 tonnes per day and a freezing capacity of 100 tonnes per day.
The fishing equipment will includes 43 electric winches.
Kapitan Geller and her Project 170701 sisters will be operated by Norebo's Sakhalin Leasing Fleet to trawl for pollock and herring in the Far Eastern Fisheries Basin, which consists of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea.