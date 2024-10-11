New squid trawler delivered to Falklands fishing company

The trawler has a length of 85 metres, a beam of 14 metres, and a gross tonnage of 2,500, making it one of the largest vessels to be acquired by Petrel Fishing. An optimised hull form and an inverted bow help enhance efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.

The main and auxiliary engines are capable of operating with reduced emissions, thus permitting the vessel to navigate in the environmentally sensitive fishing grounds off the Falklands. An energy recovery system has also been incorporated to allow the waste heat generated by the engines to be converted into electrical energy for consumption on board.