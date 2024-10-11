New squid trawler delivered to Falklands fishing company
Spain’s Nodosa Shipyard recently handed over a new freezer trawler to Falkland Islands-based Petrel Fishing Company. Named Prion, the newbuild will be used primarily for squid fishing in the South Atlantic.
The trawler has a length of 85 metres, a beam of 14 metres, and a gross tonnage of 2,500, making it one of the largest vessels to be acquired by Petrel Fishing. An optimised hull form and an inverted bow help enhance efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.
The main and auxiliary engines are capable of operating with reduced emissions, thus permitting the vessel to navigate in the environmentally sensitive fishing grounds off the Falklands. An energy recovery system has also been incorporated to allow the waste heat generated by the engines to be converted into electrical energy for consumption on board.
Ammonia is meanwhile used as refrigerant for the freezing equipment due to its reduced environmental impact.
Nodosa said that, thanks to the vessel’s innovative and efficient design, it is possible to reduce the number of people required for deck operations. In addition, the crew will work while being better protected against inclement weather, thus minimising the risk of accidents.
The crew accommodation spaces include one- and two-person cabins.