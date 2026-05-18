Iceland's Gjogur takes delivery of second seiner/trawler in series

Icelandic fishing company Gjögur has taken delivery of a new pelagic and demersal trawler from Danish shipbuilder Karstensens Skibsværft.

The DNV-classed Ásgrímur Halldórsson is also equipped for purse seining. She is a sister vessel of Hákon, which Karstensens handed over to Gjögur in 2024.

The newbuild has an LOA of 75.4 metres, a moulded beam of 16.5 metres, a scantling draught of eight metres, a depth of 8.75 metres, and a gross tonnage of 3,179. The vessel's hull was built at Karstensens facilities in Poland and then transported to Denmark for completion.