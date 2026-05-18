Iceland's Gjogur takes delivery of second seiner/trawler in series

Icelandic fishing company Gjögur has taken delivery of a new pelagic and demersal trawler from Danish shipbuilder Karstensens Skibsværft.
The DNV-classed Ásgrímur Halldórsson is also equipped for purse seining. She is a sister vessel of Hákon, which Karstensens handed over to Gjögur in 2024.
The newbuild has an LOA of 75.4 metres, a moulded beam of 16.5 metres, a scantling draught of eight metres, a depth of 8.75 metres, and a gross tonnage of 3,179. The vessel's hull was built at Karstensens facilities in Poland and then transported to Denmark for completion.
Power for the vessel is provided by a 5,200kW diesel engine driving a 4,000mm propeller to deliver a speed of just over 16 knots. Manoeuvring is aided by a steering system and a rudder from Kongsberg and three side thrusters from Brunvoll.
During heaving/shooting operations when fishing when the winch system is in use, the gearbox PTO will be clutched in, and electrical power will be supplied from the shaft alternator. When there is demand for full power on the winches, there will normally not be the same demand for power on the main engine. Following the main engine will be the power source for both propulsion and winch systems.
The crew facilities include cabins, a mess, a day room/lounge, a cinema, a hospital, and a galley with provisions space. As with Hákon, work on Ásgrímur Halldórsson's interiors was undertaken by Maritime Montering.