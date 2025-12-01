Falklands-based Fortuna acquires UK seafood company Ocean Fish Group

Fortuna, a Falkland Islands-based fishing and marine services company, has acquired UK seafood company the Ocean Fish Group.
Ocean Fish said the acquisition will further support its expansion and development to achieve its growth aspirations.
Ocean Fish's acquisition by Fortuna marks the latter's entry into the UK fishing industry.
Fortuna, through its shareholdings and subsidiaries, is the largest quota or license holder in the Falklands for Loligo and Ilex squid, finfish and Patagonian toothfish, and has recently secured exclusive rights to the concession to fish for lobster in the Tristan da Cunha archipelago from 2027.
Ocean Fish is one of the oldest fishing and processing import-export businesses in Cornwall. It supplies large UK and European retail, wholesale, and most recently food service customers.
Ocean Fish said the deal strengthens its UK operations and further extends its global sales opportunities through access to new products.
Leigh Genge will retain his position as Chief Executive of Ocean Fish following the acquisition.