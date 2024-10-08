Canada's Baffin Fisheries takes delivery of Arctic-capable stern trawler

Baffin Fisheries said Inuksuk II is one of the largest Canadian-owned fishing vessels. It is designed for polar and North Atlantic waters, and its initial deployment will be in the Eastern Arctic, harvesting shrimp and Greenland halibut (turbot).

The newbuild has a length of 80 metres, a beam of 18 metres, and a processing and freezing plant with two production lines for frozen-at-sea shrimp and groundfish. The modern factory includes two large automated plate freezers, three shrimp tunnels, a sorting robot, and an automated palletising system to complement the twin-trawl capabilities.