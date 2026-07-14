AWARDS 2025 | Best Prawn Trawler – Gracious – Macduff Ship Design & Macduff Shipyards

This modern twin-rig trawler designed by Macduff Ship Design and built by Macduff Shipyards for a Scottish owner is optimised for prawn fishing in the North Sea off Scotland.

Emphasising crew comfort and efficiency, a completely new hull form was developed to achieve superior seakeeping, reduced resistance, and better propulsion efficiency.

The vessel features a comprehensive catch handling system built in marine-grade stainless steel, refrigerated seawater tanks, and a 2.5-tonne ice maker. The design also includes a new twin-bladed rudder developed by the yard.

With excellent seakeeping characteristics and a strong focus on crew welfare, Gracious represents a thoughtful and practical evolution in Scottish prawn trawler design.