AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Trawler – Ecofive – Westcon Yards

This modern and highly innovative trawler was built by Westcon Yards for an exacting Norwegian seafood company.
Featuring an innovative catch handling and processing system, the catch flows directly into live storage tanks from below the waterline without leaving the water, avoiding physical stress and quality degradation.
Ecofive is also equipped with a hybrid propulsion system, including a 1,130kWh battery pack, that reduces energy consumption and emissions by 25 to 40 per cent.
With a cargo hold capacity of 2,000 cubic metres and a freezing capacity of 100 tonnes per day, the trawler is optimised for high-quality production of whitefish fillets and prawns as well as full utilisation of by-products and residuals.
"She represents the bold vision of her owner to build a vessel that is optimised for her purpose and that utilises new technology for environment-friendly fishing," Endre Matre, Head of Shipbuilding at Westcon Yards, told Baird Maritime. "The vessel is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system, ensuring the most fuel-effecient operation. The electric winches have the ability to regenerate power for the energy storage system, while receiving of fish via suction below the waterline ensures the fish are handled gently to reduce stress."
In Matre's view, the work on Ecofive highlighted the point that dedicated shipowners who believe in their ideas is what is bringing the industry forward.
"It is always challenging to turn visions into reality, but at the same time, it results in interesting teamwork between the shipowner, the designer, and the yard."
Ecofive was one of two fishing vessels delivered by Westcon Yards in 2025. Matre confirmed that another two vessels are in the company's orderbook, though he has acknowledged that shipbuilding has been impacted by both commercial and political events worldwide, resulting in the situation being "less predictable" compared to before.
Even with the uncertainty, Matre explained that the commercial fishing industry is still highly active, particularly in the introduction of new technologies.
"We are currently seeing that new technological developments are progressing, and that usually leads to that new ships with the latest technology being ordered."
He added that there is a growing focus on developments such as fuel-efficient vessels and energy optimisation, especially in light of high fuel costs.
Meanwhile, within the broader Norwegian workboat industry, Matre has observed that technology, particularly automation, and operating costs are becoming key considerations among shipowners.
"Norwegian yards have a long tradition of pioneering new technology, thus making them instrumental for the shipowners wishing to translate their visions into reality," he told Baird Maritime. "The trend we see is that owners focus more on lifecycle cost and running cost than on purchase price. Another trend we see is that the level of automation on vessels is increased.
"We hope to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by these trends since we have always concentrated on building complex ships such as hydrogen-powered ferries and highly automated, battery hybrid vessels.
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