AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Trawler – Ecofive – Westcon Yards

This modern and highly innovative trawler was built by Westcon Yards for an exacting Norwegian seafood company.

Featuring an innovative catch handling and processing system, the catch flows directly into live storage tanks from below the waterline without leaving the water, avoiding physical stress and quality degradation.

Ecofive is also equipped with a hybrid propulsion system, including a 1,130kWh battery pack, that reduces energy consumption and emissions by 25 to 40 per cent.

With a cargo hold capacity of 2,000 cubic metres and a freezing capacity of 100 tonnes per day, the trawler is optimised for high-quality production of whitefish fillets and prawns as well as full utilisation of by-products and residuals.