Australian prawn fishing business A Raptis and Sons to cease operations

Australian prawn fishing business A Raptis and Sons has confirmed that it will cease operations after court-appointed administrators failed to find a buyer.

The administrators have cited issues such as increasing costs, reduced catch volumes, and an oversupply during the 2022-2023 season.

An affidavit revealed that Raptis had equity of only around AU$26 million (US$18 million) whereas its outstanding debt to the National Australia Bank totalled AU$35.2 million (US$24.8 million).