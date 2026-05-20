Aurora Fisheries' newest freezer trawler sails for home waters in New Zealand

A new freezer trawler ordered by New Zealand-based seafood company Aurora Fisheries has departed on her delivery voyage and will be welcomed by her new owner in the coming weeks.

Takapo was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipstekisk in compliance with DNV class rules. She is capable of both bottom and pelagic trawling and will be operated in New Zealand's offshore waters, where she will catch hake, sea bass, mackerel, squid and southern blue whiting.

The vessel takes her name from Lake Tekapo on New Zealand's South Island.