Aurora Fisheries' newest freezer trawler sails for home waters in New Zealand

A new freezer trawler ordered by New Zealand-based seafood company Aurora Fisheries has departed on her delivery voyage and will be welcomed by her new owner in the coming weeks.
Takapo was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipstekisk in compliance with DNV class rules. She is capable of both bottom and pelagic trawling and will be operated in New Zealand's offshore waters, where she will catch hake, sea bass, mackerel, squid and southern blue whiting.
The vessel takes her name from Lake Tekapo on New Zealand's South Island.
The vessel has a length of 80 metres, a beam of 15 metres, a depth of 9.3 metres, space for up to 50 crewmembers and fish processing personnel, a maximum speed of 15 knots, and a fish hold with a total capacity of 2,135 cubic metres. The hold will have a freezing capacity of up to 90 tonnes per day.
The propulsion setup includes a 4,880kW main engine, a 3,000kW main diesel generator, and two auxiliary generators. The accommodation spaces meanwhile include an onboard hospital.