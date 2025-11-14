Vietnam's seafood exporters report strong profits in Q3 2025

The third quarter of 2025 marked a strong rebound for Vietnam’s seafood industry, as leading companies such as Nam Viet, Vinh Hoan, Sao Ta, Minh Phu, and Cuu Long An Giang all reported surging profits, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said earlier this week.
Many firms not only recovered from the previous downturn but also achieved—or even surpassed—their full-year targets within the first nine months.
Nam Viet (ANV) had the highest growth with net revenue reaching VND2 trillion (US$76 million), up 49 per cent year-on-year, and post-tax profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company soaring to VND283 billion (US$11 million) —10 times higher than in the same period last year.
Over the first nine months, ANV’s profit totaled VND747.9 billion (US$28 million). VASEP said this reflects its effective cost control and improved production efficiency.
Vinh Hoan Corporation maintained its leading position in the pangasius sector with Q3 revenue of VND3.471 trillion (US$131.8 million), up six per cent, and net profit of VND433 billion (US$16 million), up 35 per cent. VASEP said stable profit margins indicated efficient processing and export activities despite cost and exchange rate pressures.
Sao Ta recorded net revenue of VND2.984 trillion (US$113.3 million), up 5.3 per cent, and gross profit of VND418 billion (US$16 million), up 36 per cent, driven by its focus on value-added products. Net profit reached VND97.2 billion (US$3.7 million), up 22 per cent, bringing the nine-month total to VND207 billion (US$7.9 million), a slight increase of nearly six per cent.
Bentre Aquaproduct Import And Export (ABT) posted Q3 revenue of VND192.7 billion (US$7.3 million), up 27 per cent, and post-tax profit of VND40.2 billion (US$1.5 million), doubling from last year. For the first nine months, ABT earned VND123.6 billion (US$4.7 million) in profit—three times higher year-on-year—completing 142 per cent of its annual plan.
Cuu Long Fish also reported solid growth, with Q3 revenue of VND542 billion (US$21 million), up 30.5 per cent, and net profit of VND14 billion (US$530,000) —four times that of 2024. Its nine-month profit reached VND22.6 billion (US$860,000), doubling from the same period last year.
Shrimp exporter Minh Phu (MPC) returned to profitability after losses in 2024. Although its revenue dipped slightly to VND3.782 trillion (US$14 million), gross profit jumped 56 per cent to VND600.5 billion (US$23 million). Net profit reached VND223.1 billion (US$8.5 million), a sharp reversal from the VND93.9 billion (US$3.6 million) loss a year earlier.
Over the first nine months, MPC earned VND401.7 billion (US$15 million) in profit, fulfilling 40 per cent of its annual target.
VASEP said that overall, Q3 2025 demonstrated a robust recovery across Vietnam’s seafood industry, with improved margins, tighter cost control, and a strategic shift toward higher value-added products. However, to sustain growth in Q4, companies will need to stay agile in responding to fluctuations in raw material prices, exchange rates, and import demand in major markets.