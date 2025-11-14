Vietnam's seafood exporters report strong profits in Q3 2025

The third quarter of 2025 marked a strong rebound for Vietnam’s seafood industry, as leading companies such as Nam Viet, Vinh Hoan, Sao Ta, Minh Phu, and Cuu Long An Giang all reported surging profits, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said earlier this week.

Many firms not only recovered from the previous downturn but also achieved—or even surpassed—their full-year targets within the first nine months.