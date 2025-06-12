Vietnam reports three-fold jump in tuna exports to Portugal in 2024
Vietnam’s tuna exports to Portugal in 2024 achieved a 353 per cent growth compared to 2023, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
This upward trend continued into the first months of 2025, with a 313 per cent increase, reaching over US$1.6 million in value.
Among EU countries, Portugal has also been regarded as an important tuna market, known for its high per capita fish consumption, with a strong preference for canned tuna and fresh/frozen tuna. The country's canned tuna industry dates back to the 19th century.
Portugal’s tuna processing industry relies heavily on imported skipjack and yellowfin tuna loins for processing. Consequently, the country imports sustainable quantities of frozen tuna meat/loins and frozen steamed tuna loins from various countries, including Vietnam.
According to Vietnam Customs data, these two product groups dominate Vietnam’s exports to Portugal, with frozen steamed tuna loins accounting for over 81 per cent of export value in 2024.
In the Portuguese market, Vietnam was the second-largest non-EU tuna supplier after Ecuador in the first three months of 2025. Portugal’s tuna imports from Ecuador and Vietnam are increasing, while imports from China are declining.
Since the onset of the US-China "trade war", China has increased its tuna exports to the EU, intensifying competition in this market. VASEP said, however, that Vietnam’s tuna products have gained a competitive edge since 2024, reflected in the continuous growth of export turnover.
Strengthened trade cooperation between Vietnam and Portugal, coupled with maximised benefits from the Vietnam-EU free trade agreement, has fuelled Vietnam’s tuna exports to Portugal, VASEP commented.
However, Vietnamese businesses have warned that sustaining this growth is challenging. The domestic tuna raw material supply, already insufficient, is becoming scarcer due to regulatory issues and obstacles in certification and verification processes, which are hindering export growth.