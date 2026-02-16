VESSEL REVIEW | Leinebris – Norwegian owner welcomes combination seiner/longliner to fleet
Leinebris, a family-owned fishing company based in Fosnavåg in western Norway, recently took delivery of a new hybrid fishing vessel capable of longlining, Danish seining, and gillnetting.
The Skipsteknisk-designed, DNV-classed vessel, which is also named Leinebris, has an LOA of 67.3 metres (221 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a draught of 5.95 metres (19.5 feet), a depth of 6.47 metres (21.2 feet), a gross tonnage of 3,434, and a total fish hold capacity of 1,000 cubic metres (35,000 cubic feet).
The vessel is able to seamlessly switch between longlining, seining, and net fishing, allowing the crew to select the most suitable fishing method depending on area and weather conditions.
Full catching and handling equipment suites
The fishing equipment includes a longline system of 78,000 hooks, a net hauler and a longline hauler provided by Mustad, and Evotec electrically-driven winches and other deck equipment to help minimise environmental impact.
A Carsoe fish processing setup consists of heading and gutting stations, high-capacity and automatic freezers, an automated palletising station with dedicated lifts, a refrigerated fishroom, and equipment for silage production and handling of by-products. These are installed in sheltered working areas on two cargo decks.
The greater use of automation allows catch handling to be completed efficiently even with fewer personnel present, thus better ensuring quality. The freezing capacity is meanwhile rated at 60 tons per day.
The catch will be offloaded in port using integrated lifts, reducing the need for additional labour and separate landing cranes and allowing discharging to be done in less time.
Hybrid propulsion for greater operational flexibility
The vessel is also equipped with a large battery pack and three diesel generators.
The steering system includes a BrunCon PTC and BrunCon JS with position hold and a Brunvoll Fishpilot system. The latter has dedicated functions for deployment and hauling of longlines.
During handling of the longline, the speed and direction of the vessel are automatically kept even under harsh environmental conditions. The vessel will follow a selected route and speed to help ensure a favourable application of bait to the line during deployment.
During hauling, the system will contribute to energy optimisation in addition to ensuring reduced fish loss and less wear and tear on the fishing gear.
The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion arrangement also includes two azimuthing thrusters – one of which is a retractable thruster fitted in the bow – supplied by Brunvoll. These ensure improved manoeuvrability as well as redundancy.
Ample liveaboard spaces for extended trips
Other facilities include a moonpool for handling gill nets, RSW tanks for storing live catch, cabins for 25 crewmembers, and a hospital.
Design work on the interiors was provided by CITA Design while outfitting was the responsibility of Accomar Marine Interior.
Leinebris will replace a 2015-built, slightly smaller dedicated longliner of the same name in the owner's current fleet. The newer vessel will focus on catching Norwegian whitefish.