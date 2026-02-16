VESSEL REVIEW | Leinebris – Norwegian owner welcomes combination seiner/longliner to fleet

Leinebris, a family-owned fishing company based in Fosnavåg in western Norway, recently took delivery of a new hybrid fishing vessel capable of longlining, Danish seining, and gillnetting.

The Skipsteknisk-designed, DNV-classed vessel, which is also named Leinebris, has an LOA of 67.3 metres (221 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a draught of 5.95 metres (19.5 feet), a depth of 6.47 metres (21.2 feet), a gross tonnage of 3,434, and a total fish hold capacity of 1,000 cubic metres (35,000 cubic feet).

The vessel is able to seamlessly switch between longlining, seining, and net fishing, allowing the crew to select the most suitable fishing method depending on area and weather conditions.