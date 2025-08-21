VESSEL REVIEW | Katrine S & Kalsoybas – Compact seiner pair built for western Norway's coastal waters
Norwegian shipbuilder Stadyard recently handed over two new seining vessels in a series to local owners Jari and Oma Kyst.
The near-identical sisters Kalsøybas and Katrine S were both designed by Seacon for coastal waters and will be operated out of Austevoll in western Norway. Design work on the vessels emphasised high space utilisation and was completed in compliance with Norwegian Maritime Authority requirements.
Enlarged beam ensuring additional space even with hull length regulatory limitations
Both vessels are equipped for Danish seine and purse seine fishing but are also fitted for catching whitefish and pelagic species. They are a further development of T.A Senior, which was delivered by Stadyard in 2017.
Each vessel has an LOA of 14.99 metres (49.18 feet), a beam of eight metres (26 feet), accommodation for six crewmembers, and three RSW tanks with a total capacity of 120 cubic metres (4,200 cubic feet).
The vessels are notable for having beams more than half their respective lengths though such dimensions are still within Norwegian regulatory limits, which are more concerned with LOA. The vessels have already reached the maximum allowable length for their quota group, and so expanding the beam or the depth was the only permitted approach in increasing onboard capacity.
Power for each vessel is provided by a Mitsubishi S6R2T2-MPTAW3 main engine that produces 691 kW (930 hp) at 1,406 rpm. The engine drives a Finnoy gear and propeller arrangement to deliver speeds of up to 10.7 knots, as validated during trials. The steering system was supplied by PMH while two side thrusters from Lofoten Hydraulikk ensure additional lateral manoeuvrability.
Full deck equipment suites
Also fitted are two John Deere 6068AFM85 129kW auxiliary engines. Blokland Non-Ferro provided box coolers for the propulsion machinery.
The deck equipment consists of a Gurskoy gangway, cranes from HS.Marine and MacGregor, an array of winches supplied by Lofoten Hydraulikk, and a capstan. The catch handling systems meanwhile include PTG FrioNordica RSW plants and MMC First Process vacuum systems.
The other onboard facilities on each vessel include a laundry area, two one-person cabins, two two-person cabins, and a mess/lounge.
Because of the wider hull, there is greater space within the superstructure and on the working deck, thus ensuring an environment that is comfortable and makes it easier for the crew to move around.
Each vessel also boasts Libra-Plast doors, Bohamet windows, Jets toilets, a Sentronik fire suppression system in the engine room, a Viking lifeboat, and Alu Design wheelhouse seats. Work on the interior spaces was undertaken by Maritime Montering while Jotun supplied paint for the exterior surfaces.
Stadyard’s parent company the Måløy Maritime Group said that these new vessels are designed to support more efficient and environmentally friendly coastal fishing along the northern and western parts of Norway.