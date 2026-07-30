VESSEL REVIEW | Hargun – Norwegian family to operate blue whiting purser/trawler off western Ireland

The overall design, the interior design, and the arrangements were developed through close collaboration between the owner and the builder. The owner had requested innovative solutions, and special emphasis was placed on optimising working conditions, safety and comfort for the crew.

The work on the hull design and optimisation had a goal of achieving the lowest possible fuel consumption figures. The vessel is also equipped with heat recovery covering all engines as well as a number of other measures intended to minimise energy consumption.

The hull is made of steel with three continuous decks while the boat deck, wheelhouse and fore and aft masts are built in aluminium. The hull is built on a round frame with a nearly vertical bow with a bulb above and below the waterline.