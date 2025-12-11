VESSEL REVIEW | Freeberd – Alaska salmon fishing company to deploy new compact seiner in Prince William Sound

The 58- by 24-foot (18- by 7.3-metre) purpose-built vessel boasts a draught of only four feet (1.2 metres) at full load, a depth of 8.8 feet (2.7 metres), a maximum displacement of 118 tons, waterjet propulsion for more precise manoeuvring, and a hold capacity of 140,000 pounds (64,000 kg).

The aluminium construction provides a balance between durability and low weight essential for shallow-water operations. One advantage of this is that the vessel can reach hatchery waters that the owner’s earlier wooden seiners were unable to access due to their deeper draughts.