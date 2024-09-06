VESSEL REVIEW | Finnur Fridi – Versatile seiner/trawler delivered to Faroese fishing company

The DNV-classed, 88- by 17-metre (290- by 56-foot) Finnur Fridi replaces an earlier vessel of the same name and will focus on catching blue whiting, herring, and mackerel. Work on the vessel design, specification, and arrangements was completed jointly by the owners and the yard to ensure all solutions are optimised and tailor made to suit the requirements of fishermen brothers Andri and Hardi Hansen and their crews.

The focus was on optimising the working environment, the safety, and the comfort for the crew; optimising catch handling and storage facilities; and keeping fuel consumption as low as possible without any loss in performance.