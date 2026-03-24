VESSEL REVIEW | Elias Johan – Large purse seiner for Norwegian coastal waters

Lofoten, Norway-based fishing company Benonisen Fiskeri has taken delivery of a new purse seiner and seine netter designed and built by Denmark’s Vestværftet.

The newbuild has been named Elias Johan after the sons of Benonisen Fiskeri Owner Kristian P. Benonisen. She has an LOA of 50.5 metres (166 feet), a beam of 12 metres (39 feet), and a gross tonnage of 1,342, making her one of the largest coastal fishing vessels currently in operation in Norway.

The newbuild also boasts accommodation for up to 13 crewmembers and RSW tanks with a total volume of 499 cubic metres (17,600 cubic feet) for the transport of live catch.