VESSEL REVIEW | Elias Johan – Large purse seiner for Norwegian coastal waters
Lofoten, Norway-based fishing company Benonisen Fiskeri has taken delivery of a new purse seiner and seine netter designed and built by Denmark’s Vestværftet.
The newbuild has been named Elias Johan after the sons of Benonisen Fiskeri Owner Kristian P. Benonisen. She has an LOA of 50.5 metres (166 feet), a beam of 12 metres (39 feet), and a gross tonnage of 1,342, making her one of the largest coastal fishing vessels currently in operation in Norway.
The newbuild also boasts accommodation for up to 13 crewmembers and RSW tanks with a total volume of 499 cubic metres (17,600 cubic feet) for the transport of live catch.
Propulsion optimised for heavy duty use
Power is provided by a Yanmar 6EY26W diesel engine with a rated output of 1,920 kW (2,570 hp) at 750 rpm. The engine drives a Finnøy gearbox and controllable-pitch propeller arrangement.
The propulsion arrangement also includes two Scania DI1690M auxiliary engines, a Stamford HCM634G generator, side thrusters from Brunvoll, and an AS:Scan MT-5000 steering system.
Thyborøn Skibs and Motor installed the deck and fishing equipment, which includes cranes, winches, and seine nets provided by MacGregor.
Comprehensive electronics suite
Aiding the fishing activities is a navigation and fish-finding electronics package from Furuno. The package includes FSV-25S and FSV-75 sonars, a DFF-3D multi-beam fish-finding sonar, a Tecdis 2728 ECDIS, an FAR-2318 X-band radar, a DRS12ANXT Doppler radar, a GP-170 GPS, an FA-170 AIS, an NX-700 navtex, a TimeZero plotter, and an SC-70 satellite compass. The wheelhouse consoles were installed by El-Pro.
PTG installed the RSW systems and the refrigeration plant, which will enable the vessel to land chilled catch as well as live fish and even fish products. The factory deck also features a Melbu Systems catch handling system and a Nordkøl slush ice machine.
The wheelhouse provides unobstructed all-round visibility to ensure safe navigation and to allow the bridge crew to directly oversee operations on the working deck.
Full crew amenities
The crew accommodation includes a mess, lounges, and a galley. Work on the interiors was undertaken by Maritime Montering while ventilation was supplied by Copra Drift and Allweiler provided the pumps.
Paint from International was used for the exterior surfaces.
Work on Elias Johan was undertaken in compliance with the requirements of the Norwegian Ordinary Ship Register. The vessel will be used primarily to catch mackerel, herring, and whitefish.