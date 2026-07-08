VESSEL REVIEW | Creativity – Custom anchovy and sardine seiner for operation off South Africa's West Coast

Sachal Shipyard in South Africa recently handed over a new custom purse seiner to local customer Hesko Fishing.

Creativity was designed and built to satisfy a number of key requirements including being able to carry 320 tons of catch, maintaining a speed in excess of 10 knots when loaded, and having a draught shallow enough to be able to offload at certain sites that have draught restrictions. Her daily duties will centre on efficient fishing operations, rapid catch handling, and quick port turnarounds to maximise the number of trips per week.

“Everything about the vessel is unique, from her layout and powering philosophy to the equipment selection and fish hold configuration,” Nic Stevens, Managing Director at Sachal Shipyard, told Baird Maritime. ”She represents a significant step forward for vessels of this size and type in South Africa.”

Stevens explained that some of the vessel’s more notable features include: a 350kW RSW plant custom-designed by Everflo and installed vertically to lower the vessel’s centre of gravity and optimise forward space utilisation; an innovative, layout of six fish holds that allows all holds to be filled and emptied from a single central location through stepped bulkheads and a massive integrated coaming drainage system; and en suite heads for cabins, with crew comfort prioritised.