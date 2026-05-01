Scotland's total 2025 salmon catch volumes are lowest on record

The Chief Statistician of Scotland has released figures for all of Scotland showing that total salmon catch by all methods in 2025 was the lowest, and total sea trout catch the second lowest, since records began in 1952.

Salmon

Reported rod catch of salmon (28,020) is the lowest since records began, and 68 per cent of the previous five-year average. Catches have decreased from a high of 111,405 in 2010 and the 2025 reports are consistent with a general pattern of decline in numbers of wild salmon returning to Scotland.

Reported rod days effort for salmon for 2025 (192,859) decreased by five per cent when compared to 2024 (203,199).

In 2025, release rates of salmon captured by rod were the highest on record. Of spring salmon captured by rod, 99 per cent were released; 98 per cent of all rod-caught salmon were released.