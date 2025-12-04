Russia warns Faroe Islands of potential retaliation over sanctions related to alleged spy ships

Russia is considering retaliatory measures against the Faroe Islands after the Faroese parliament passed a law giving the government the authority to bar Russian fishing companies from its waters, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Faroese public broadcaster said on Wednesday that parliament had passed a law authorising the foreign minister to bar two big Russian companies, Norebo and Murman Seafood, from fishing in Faroese waters or docking in Faroese harbours.