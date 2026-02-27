Vietnam's total crab exports up by six per cent in 2025 despite slowdown in Asian markets

Vietnam’s crab exports reached nearly US$86 million in 2025, up by almost six per cent compared to 2024.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), a notable feature of 2025 was the strong market concentration in the United States, which accounted for more than 81 per cent of Vietnam’s total crab export value, up 10 per cent from the previous year.

In contrast, exports to several Asian markets declined significantly, resulting in only modest overall growth for the year.