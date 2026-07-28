Russian builder delivers ice-capable crab and shrimp boat

Russian shipbuilder Vostochnaya Verf has handed over a new crab fishing vessel to far east-based seafood company Phoenix.

Itelmen belongs to the Project 03141 series of vessels, which were designed for both crab and shrimp fishing as well as the transport of live catch directly to port. The vessels in the series may also be configured for longline fishing if required.

Construction of the vessel was undertaken in compliance with the Ice2 notation of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.