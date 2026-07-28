Russian builder delivers ice-capable crab and shrimp boat

Russian shipbuilder Vostochnaya Verf has handed over a new crab fishing vessel to far east-based seafood company Phoenix.
Itelmen belongs to the Project 03141 series of vessels, which were designed for both crab and shrimp fishing as well as the transport of live catch directly to port. The vessels in the series may also be configured for longline fishing if required.
Construction of the vessel was undertaken in compliance with the Ice2 notation of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.
Itelmen has an LOA of 63.27 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, a depth of 4.6 metres, a draught of four metres, a gross tonnage of 1,048, and accommodation for 21 crewmembers. A diesel engine drives a controllable-pitch propeller to enable the vessel to reach speeds of up to 14 knots or stay out at sea for 45 days.
The fishing equipment consists of two cranes for lifting pots out of the water and for offloading in port. Catch will be stored in 15 tanks with a total capacity of 346.7 cubic metres of seawater maintained at temperatures of between zero and two degrees Celsius.