On the hunt for Greece's illegal octopus traps

"Octopus!" shouted the crew of the Sea Eagle vessel as a slippery cephalopod squirmed out of a plastic pot they had hauled from the seabed off northern Greece.
The octopus, which moments before was caught in an illegal trap, stretched its tentacles wide before its rescuers lowered it overboard to the freedom of the Aegean Sea.
This was one of the lucky ones. Since early July, volunteers backed by regional authorities have pulled up thousands of traps and saved more than 1,500 octopuses in a bid to overturn illegal overfishing that threatens the octopus population and may indirectly be increasing pollution of Greece's seas.
But campaigners and authorities estimate that in total half a million octopus traps lie on the sea floor in northern Greece, aiming to serve increasing appetite for octopus.
Greece, where grilled octopus and ouzo are staples of the country's shoreside fish restaurants, appears to be one of the worst-hit areas.
Hunters lure their prey by placing the pots, weighted with a stone, on the seabed. The barrel-shaped traps resemble the dens and rock holes where octopuses typically like to shelter and tend their eggs. They are tied to long lines of rope attached to small buoys.
The fishing method is banned or restricted during the summer breeding season in northern Greece. Instead of retrieving the pots at the end of June and redeploying them in October, some fishermen have only been adding to the lines for years.
The plastic pots are the most abundant litter item removed from the Thracian Sea, according to a recent study by environmental organisation iSea.
(Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Edward McAllister, Alexandra Hudson)