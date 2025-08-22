Construction completed on new crab fishing boat for Russia's Antey Group

The newbuild has a length of 57.7 metres, a beam of 12.6 metres, a gross tonnage of 1,000, an Ice Class 2 steel hull that will enable operation in surface ice up to 50 centimetres thick, and a total RSW tank capacity of 680 cubic metres distributed across nine tubs. The tubs can accommodate up to 120 tonnes of live catch in seawater of varying temperatures.

The propulsion setup consists of a diesel engine that produces 1,620 kW at 750 rpm driving a controllable-pitch propeller. This arrangement will propel the boat to a free running speed of approximately 12 knots and deliver a maximum endurance of 30 days.

Accommodation is available for 24 crewmembers.