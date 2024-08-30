Construction begins on new crab fishing vessel for Russian Far East company
Russia's Nakhodha Ship Repair Yard has begun construction on a new crab fishing vessel ordered by a customer based in the country's far east. The vessel belongs to the Project 03141 series, examples of which are also being built by a number of other local shipyards.
As with its sisters, the vessel will boast live transport capability and the ability to be configured for longline fishing if needed. Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 63.27 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, a depth of 4.6 metres, a draught of four metres, a gross tonnage of 1,048, and accommodation for 21 crewmembers.
A diesel engine with a rated output of 1,618 kW at 310 rpm will drive a controllable-pitch propeller to enable the vessel to reach speeds of up to 14 knots or stay out at sea for 45 days.
The Project 03141 fishing vessels are being built in compliance with the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping's Ice2 requirements.