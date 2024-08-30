Construction begins on new crab fishing vessel for Russian Far East company

As with its sisters, the vessel will boast live transport capability and the ability to be configured for longline fishing if needed. Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 63.27 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, a depth of 4.6 metres, a draught of four metres, a gross tonnage of 1,048, and accommodation for 21 crewmembers.

A diesel engine with a rated output of 1,618 kW at 310 rpm will drive a controllable-pitch propeller to enable the vessel to reach speeds of up to 14 knots or stay out at sea for 45 days.