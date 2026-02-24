China's lobster imports reach five-year high in 2025

According to China Customs data, China’s lobster imports reached 69,774 tonnes in 2025, up from 60,834 tonnes in 2024, marking the highest level during the 2020–2025 period.
In 2024, Canada was the largest supplier of lobster to China with 26,920 tonnes, accounting for about 44 per cent of total imports, followed by Vietnam with 10,865 tonnes (about 18 per cent).
By 2025, Vietnam had risen to the top position with 24,067 tonnes, representing approximately 34.5 per cent of total imports, while Canada’s exports declined to 15,355 tonnes, or about 22 per cent market share.
The United States supplied 9,931 tonnes (about 14.2 per cent), and Australia's exports to China increased sharply to 6,950 tonnes (nearly 10 per cent), reflecting China’s growing diversification of suppliers.
One of the important factors that influenced the market in 2025 was China’s tariff policy on Canadian seafood. China imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on several Canadian seafood products, including lobster, effective March 20, 2025.
As a high-value product with price-sensitive buyers, Canadian lobster became less competitive during this period, prompting Chinese buyers to seek alternative suppliers.
Vietnam held clear advantages, including geographic proximity, shorter delivery times, flexible shipment volumes, and strong suitability for live and fresh products, which are deemed critical factors for lobster exports.
By early 2026, a bilateral agreement between China and Canada removed the 25 per cent tariff on Canadian lobster and crab, effective March 1, 2026. As a result, competition among lobster suppliers in China is expected to enter a new phase in 2026.
The Australian Government meanwhile announced that live rock lobster exports to China resumed immediately on December 20, 2024, reopening the trade after a prolonged suspension. This development was reflected in 2025 import data, with Australian lobster exports rising sharply, contributing to China’s record import volume and intensifying competition in the premium segment.