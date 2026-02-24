China's lobster imports reach five-year high in 2025

According to China Customs data, China’s lobster imports reached 69,774 tonnes in 2025, up from 60,834 tonnes in 2024, marking the highest level during the 2020–2025 period.

In 2024, Canada was the largest supplier of lobster to China with 26,920 tonnes, accounting for about 44 per cent of total imports, followed by Vietnam with 10,865 tonnes (about 18 per cent).

By 2025, Vietnam had risen to the top position with 24,067 tonnes, representing approximately 34.5 per cent of total imports, while Canada’s exports declined to 15,355 tonnes, or about 22 per cent market share.