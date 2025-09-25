AWARDS 2024 | Best Large Crabber – Froyanes – Marin Teknikk

Designed by Marin Teknikk, Frøyanes is a stunning 69.9-metre steel-hulled trawler/crabber tailored for harsh Norwegian and Barents Sea conditions. Its strengths lie in versatile snow crab and shrimp trawling operations, supported by a diesel-electric propulsion system with a 5,220 kW main engine and heat recovery for superior energy efficiency.

A dedicated moonpool enables gentle crab handling, preserving catch quality, while advanced onboard facilities freeze up to 22 tonnes of shrimp and 20 tonnes of crab legs daily.

With a 17-meter beam, 3,974 gross tonnage, and capacity for 35 crew, Frøyanes excels in productivity and sustainability in icy waters.